Zelenskyy: We don't need a buffer zone, it already exists

The President stated that proposals for troop withdrawal lost their relevance after 2014

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia already exists de facto, therefore proposals for its creation are meaningless.

According to the president, additional conditions are being voiced by people who do not understand what is happening on the battlefield.

"Only those who don't understand the technological state of the war are proposing a buffer zone of 40, 50, 60, I've even heard proposals for 100 km. Today, heavy weapons are already 10 plus kilometers apart because everything is being hit by drones. This buffer zone, which I call a dead zone, or some call a gray zone, already exists," Zelensky said.

According to him, if Russia wants to increase the distance from the demarcation line, it must withdraw its troops deeper into the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"We don't need anything for this. The drones are burning everything down," the president said.

Zelenskyy stated that the proposals for troop disengagement appeared in the Minsk agreements, but they are now outdated.

"This was after 2014, it was a different war. There was an idea about disengaging troops. They withdrew equipment, but what did it lead to?" the president noted.