Zelenskyy's team meets in Washington with Trump's representatives – Reuters

The Ukrainian delegation met with Michael Waltz and Keith Kellogg. Other details remain unknown

Andriy Yermak (Photo: OP)

A Ukrainian delegation led by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, met with high-ranking officials from President-elect Donald Trump's team in Washington, reported Reuters, citing an informed source.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of Ukraine's efforts to secure support from the new administration in countering Russian aggression.

The group met in Washington with Trump's nominee for National Security Advisor, Michael Waltz, and his special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

The source did not provide further details about the meeting, and Trump's team did not respond to journalists' requests for comment.

On September 12, 2024, Vice President-elect JD Vance outlined a possible peace plan for Trump, which includes provisions for a demilitarized zone and NATO withdrawal.

Official plans regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war have not been published by Trump's team, but fragments of such potential plans have circulated in the media.

On November 29, it was reported that Trump had tasked Kellogg with implementing a peace settlement plan for the war, which may include freezing the frontline and commuting Russia's sanctions.