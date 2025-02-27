Zelenskyy's US visit back on track After Macron's involvement – BFMTV

Zelenskyy, Macron and Trump (Photo: EPA)

French President Emmanuel Macron played a crucial role in securing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States, according to a report by BFMTV, citing an unnamed diplomatic source.

The visit, initially canceled by the Trump administration, was reinstated following Macron's intervention.

On February 26, Zelenskyy reportedly received a message from the Trump administration advising against traveling to Washington for the planned meeting. In response, Zelenskyy contacted Macron, who then persuaded Trump to proceed with the meeting under his guarantees.

Following Macron's call, Washington officially confirmed Zelenskyy's visit.

Earlier reports indicated that the White House had invited Zelenskyy to discuss and sign a resources agreement.

Both Zelenskyy and Trump confirmed the meeting, scheduled for Friday.