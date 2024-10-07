Soldiers of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade carried out a successful offensive in the Kharkiv Oblast, reclaiming territory and freeing Ukrainian soldiers from captivity, the brigade’s press service reported.

The brigade's fighters launched an attack on enemy forces, eliminating a Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group. As a result of the fighting, they not only reclaimed positions previously seized by the enemy but also rescued Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Among the liberated were service members from attached units, including a career officer with the rank of captain, a sergeant, and soldiers. They are now safe and receiving medical assistance. The enemy was pushed back, and the brigade's position on this front was restored.

On October 5, the Kreminna tactical group reported that four Ukrainian soldiers were ambushed by a Russian sabotage-reconnaissance group of up to 10 people in the Lyman direction but were rescued by comrades from the 3rd Assault Brigade.

The tactical group noted that the soldiers from the attached units were unable to put up effective resistance, leading to their capture and being taken towards enemy positions.

After noticing suspicious movement near the frontline through a drone camera, the brigade's duty officer discovered that the group had not reached its destination and lost communication.

"The investigation took only a few minutes: in a gap in the vegetation, the UAV operator spotted the enemy's sabotage group moving and reported it to the commander. Quickly assessing the situation, a battalion commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade ordered a rapid response team to engage and destroy the enemy group and rescue the captured soldiers," the report stated.

The 3rd Assault Brigade soldiers engaged the enemy, pinning them down with gunfire. Forced to return fire, the enemy abandoned the prisoners. The freed soldiers quickly adapted to the situation and managed to escape, returning to Ukrainian positions within 24 hours.



