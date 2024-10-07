The Russian Baltic Fleet ship Aleksandr Obukhov was disabled as a result of a successful operation by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU), the intelligence press service reported and released a corresponding video.

The ship, which is stationed in Baltiysk in Russia's Kaliningrad region and was slated for combat duty, has been damaged. A hole appeared in the exhaust pipe leading to the engine, allowing water to enter.

The Russian ship is now undergoing major repairs, which may prove to be a significant challenge — the damaged M-503 engine is a rare and difficult part to replace. The repair of this key installation on the ship is technically complex and expensive, according to the DIU.

The agency also noted that the disabled enemy ship underwent repairs in Saint Petersburg in July of this year. The Aleksandr Obukhov is the second Baltic Fleet ship to be put out of commission in the last six months.

REFERENCE The Aleksandr Obukhov is a Project 12700 base minesweeper, code-named "Aleksandrit," designed to locate and destroy mines in naval base waters from a safe distance. It was designed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau for the needs of the Russian Navy. Its construction started in September 2011 at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in Saint Petersburg, with the launch following in 2014.