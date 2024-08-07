Ukraine's Magura naval drones hit third of Russian Black Sea Fleet ships

Of the 36 ships and boats lost by the Russian Black Sea Fleet after the start of the full-scale invasion, one third were hit by Magura V5 drones

Russian large amphibious assault ship Tsezar Kunikov was destroyed by Magura drones (Photo from the occupiers' resource)

The Magura V5 naval drones have already hit 14 ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, with eight of them destroyed, as reported to LIGA.net by an employee of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

"This is the first unmanned naval vehicle to not only hit an enemy ship but to destroy it. By various estimates, it's currently the most effective drone in the world. No other service or country has destroyed as many ships [with drones]," the DIU representative said.

He added that these naval drones are now key in the Ukrainian Defense Forces' fight against the Russian fleet.

"Thanks to the successes of Team Group 13 in using these unmanned systems, we've managed to almost completely negate the presence of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Black Sea," the intelligence representative said.



