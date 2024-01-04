A Su-34 fighter jet burned down at the Shagol airfield in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk overnight, a LIGA.net sources in the security forces reported earlier. Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) has now published footage of this operation.

The 108th training aviation regiment of the Chelyabinsk Aviation School and the 2nd mixed aviation regiment of the 21st mixed aviation division of the Russian Aerospace Forces are based at the Shagol airfield.

The fighter jet that burned down belonged to the aviation regiment of the 21st mixed aviation division of the Russian Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Ukrainian intel reported. The reasons for the ignition are being clarified.

In the published video, the Russian fighter can be seen being set on fire: the flame first goes out, but after a few seconds it flares up again. A man behind the screen, probably a HUR soldier, shows the camera a gesture.

REFERENCE The Su-34 is a Soviet and Russian multifunctional front-line supersonic fighter-bomber designed to strike enemy targets in operational and tactical depth, with the main efforts concentrated at a distance of 150-600 km from the line of combat contact in conditions of strong air defense and the use of modern electronic warfare, as well as to engage air targets day and night in simple and complex meteorological conditions. The Su-34 belongs to the 4++ generation in terms of its combat capabilities and is capable of performing basic combat missions without being escorted by cover fighters due to its high combat performance, which allows it to conduct independent maneuvering air combat with any enemy fighter on equal terms.

On December 22, Air Force Commander Myjola Oleschuk announced the destruction of three Russian Su-34s. According to him, at noon on one of the southern axes, Ukrainian air defenses shot down three bombers at once.

Subsequently, pro-Kremlin social media channels showed a photo from the crash site of one of the downed Russian planes.

Air Forces spokesman Yuriy Ihnat called the incident "an excellent operation, as [Su-34s] haven't been included in [Ukrainian] statistics for a long time".