Video shows blazing destruction of Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber at Chelyabinsk airbase
A Su-34 fighter jet burned down at the Shagol airfield in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk overnight, a LIGA.net sources in the security forces reported earlier. Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) has now published footage of this operation.
The 108th training aviation regiment of the Chelyabinsk Aviation School and the 2nd mixed aviation regiment of the 21st mixed aviation division of the Russian Aerospace Forces are based at the Shagol airfield.
The fighter jet that burned down belonged to the aviation regiment of the 21st mixed aviation division of the Russian Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Ukrainian intel reported. The reasons for the ignition are being clarified.
In the published video, the Russian fighter can be seen being set on fire: the flame first goes out, but after a few seconds it flares up again. A man behind the screen, probably a HUR soldier, shows the camera a gesture.
On December 22, Air Force Commander Myjola Oleschuk announced the destruction of three Russian Su-34s. According to him, at noon on one of the southern axes, Ukrainian air defenses shot down three bombers at once.
Subsequently, pro-Kremlin social media channels showed a photo from the crash site of one of the downed Russian planes.
Air Forces spokesman Yuriy Ihnat called the incident "an excellent operation, as [Su-34s] haven't been included in [Ukrainian] statistics for a long time".