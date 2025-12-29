The First Medical Battalion evacuated a wounded Ukrainian soldier from an infantry position using a ground robotic system. On the way, a drone also hit the NRC, but the wounded man was saved by an armored capsule. The military published video.

It is noted that the defender suffered from a drone strike at an infantry position and could not move on his own. Since the way to him was through a dangerous zone under enemy control, the NRC was used for evacuation.

When the wounded man was loaded, an enemy drone began to hunt for the vehicle. The decision was made to continue moving as quickly as possible, but after 4 kilometers, the FPV drone hit the robot.

The defender survived and did not sustain any new injuries as he was inside an armor capsule.

"There was no FPV sound at all. I was just driving, driving, driving, and then there was an explosion. I only realized later that I was hit, and I thought: "That's it, I'm here". The NRC stopped, but it didn't stall, the engine was still running. It was good that the guys ran up and pulled me out. I was lying there, I heard someone coming. I hear voices. I started screaming that I was alive. The guys opened me up, pulled me out and we went to the dugout," the wounded man said.

The robot had to travel 58 kilometers there and back. The operation lasted 3 hours and 25 minutes. Now the victim continues his treatment at the next stage, and the damaged NRC was evacuated.