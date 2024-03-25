Rescue operations in Kyiv have been completed after a Russian missile attack, with a total of 10 people injured as a result, according to the State Emergency Service.

"Rescue operations in the capital have been completed. Ten people are known to have been injured, including a 16-year-old girl. Two of them were hospitalized," the agency said.

The State Emergency Service stated that 25 people received psychological assistance from service specialists.

86 rescuers worked at the scene of the shelling, as well as 16 units of equipment – more than 580 cubic meters of building structures were removed, the report reads.

On the morning of March 25, explosions were heard in Kyiv. The Russian occupiers attacked the city with missiles.

As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, the fall of debris was recorded in the Pecherskyi District, and a residential building was damaged, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

