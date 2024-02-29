Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade showed how they cleared Kransohorivka from Russian occupants. The Russian army lost over 100 personnel in battles with Ukrainian troops here

"Bypassing minefields, units of the brigade entered the city on armored vehicles and began moving along the streets. The enemy did not intend to retreat and clung to every building. The Russians were driven out of them by force, with bullets and grenades," the military wrote.

On the evening of February 28, the 3rd Assault Brigade announced that it had driven all Russians out of Kransohorivka. The day before, Russian army forces had repeatedly attacked the southeastern part of the city and entered it.

Commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said that as of today, Defense Forces are restraining the Russians in the areas of Kransohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine on the Novopavlivka direction.

Map: Deepstate

