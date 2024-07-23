Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a rare Russian Yastreb-AV counter-battery radar system using HIMARS, and soldiers from the 14th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Aviation Systems captured footage, which was shared by the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

Yermak wrote in his post that Russia lost the radar system in the Donetsk sector.

The published video shows relevant chevrons, indicating that it was filmed by fighters of the 14th UAS Regiment.

REFERENCE The Yastreb-AV radar system has only recently been deployed in the Russian army, as tests were completed only in late 2021-early 2022. Specifications of the 1K148 Yastreb-AV artillery reconnaissance complex are not disclosed. Its estimated cost is $250 million.

Yastreb-AV artillery fire position reconnaissance radar complex (Image: RF Ministry of Defense)

