The Air Assault Forces have shown how they destroyed six units of enemy equipment on the frontline in a video published by the public relations service of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade "Sicheslav" of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine.

"The delicate work of the paratroopers turned four Russian tanks and two infantry fighting vehicles into scrap metal. No matter how many of you there are, or where you hide – we will find and destroy you anyway," the statement reads.

It is not reported which direction the destruction of the enemy equipment column occurred.

Read also: Ukrainian military confirmed that Russia shot down its Su-27 over Crimea amid "heightened readiness"