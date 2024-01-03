In one of the most intense battlegrounds on the frontlines, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled another assault by Russian occupiers in the Maryinka direction. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a video documenting the engagement.

The military highlighted that the footage showcased the results of the Ukrainian paratroopers' efforts.The occupiers' vehicles advanced towards Ukrainian positions but were effectively neutralized by the Defense Forces, leaving them ablaze in the field.On January 3rd, in the evening briefing, the General Staff reported that the Defense Forces continued to restrain the enemy in the Maryinka direction, specifically in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Oblast. Despite 11 unsuccessful attempts, the enemy, with air support, tried to enhance their tactical position.