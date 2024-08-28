Operatives from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have struck the Zenit oil depot in Russia's Kirov Oblast using drones, a source in military intelligence told LIGA.net.

This marks the first drone strike on a target in this region of Russia.

DIU fighters used Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones to attack the Zenit oil depot near the town of Kotelnich in the Kirov Oblast.

Local resources are circulating videos and photos from the impact site, reporting that at least five drones hit the oil depot, resulting in fires at two of the facility's storage tanks.





The source noted that this oil depot is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and supplies fuel to Russian occupation forces.

The target is located over 1,200 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. This is the first instance of a Ukrainian drone attack on a facility in Russia's Kirov Oblast.

