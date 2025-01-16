Drones and explosions were reported in four regions of Russia overnight, with local authorities confirming damage and fires.

The Russian Ministry of Defense traditionally claimed to have shot down numerous drones, but local reports and social media posts tell a different story.

Drone attacks were reported in Tambov Oblast, specifically in the town of Kotoysk, where a gunpowder factory is located, and in Tambov, home to a distillery.

Local authorities reported damage to the roofs of private houses.

Voronezh regional governor Aleksander Gusev reported that a drone attack caused a fire at an oil depot. He later clarified that the fire occurred at a fuel and lubricant storage facility in the Liski district. The fire has not yet been extinguished.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also reported the alleged downing of drones over the Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

In total, the ministry claimed to have shot down 27 drones, with 15 in Belgorod Oblast, 7 in Voronezh Oblast, 3 in Tambov Oblast, and 2 in Kursk Oblast.

Caution: The video contains explicit language.

On January 13, it took six days to extinguish an open fire in Engels following a Ukrainian drone attack.

However, Ukraine launched a repeat strike on Engels on January 14, along with attacks on numerous other targets in 12 different regions of Russia. This marked the most extensive attack on Russian territory since the start of the war.