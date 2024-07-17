The Come Back Alive charity foundation has released drone footage of the war-ravaged Chasiv Yar, once home to nearly 13,000 people.

The city is now destroyed, with no intact buildings visible in the footage.

The city's defense continues to be held by fighters of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade and other Defense Forces units.

