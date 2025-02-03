Overnight, Ukraine launched an attack on the Astrakhan gas processing plant in Russia, as reported by Russian sources and confirmed by Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

"This is one of the key energy facilities in Russia, responsible for processing gas condensate and producing gasoline, diesel fuel, and more," Kovalenko said.

This plant is crucial to Russia's military-industrial complex, as the energy sector is a primary source of funding for the country's defense industry.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, as usual, only reported on the alleged interception of Ukrainian drones.

This time, Russia claimed to have downed and intercepted 70 Ukrainian drones: 27 over Rostov Oblast, 25 over Volgograd Oblast, seven over Astrakhan Oblast, five over Voronezh Oblast, four over Belgorod Oblast, and two over Kursk Oblast.

In a previous strike overnight on January 28, all four drones launched by Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate successfully hit their targets, severely damaging the Kstovo oil refinery.

Overnight on January 30, Ukraine struck the LUKOIL-Volgogradneftepererabotka plant, one of Russia's top ten largest oil refineries.