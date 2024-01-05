In a strategic move, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) used the M142 HIMARS rocket system to target and neutralize two Russian self-propelled artillery units, Nona-S, on the Zaporizhzhia Front. The SOF released a video showing the explosive operation.

The SOF discovered the enemy's self-propelled artillery units during reconnaissance activities in the area.

The primary role of the Nona-S is to provide direct fire support to airborne troops on the battlefield, equipped with a 120mm mortar-howitzer as its main weapon. The declared firing range for this self-propelled artillery unit is 1.7 km for shells and 400 m for mines.

"SOF operators unleashed HIMARS rocket artillery fire on enemy targets, precisely guided by effective corrections. Both Nona-S units were successfully eliminated," the agency said.

The video footage shows the two Nona-S units positioned close together, followed by a targeted strike and subsequent explosion.

Later in the footage, both self-propelled artillery units can be seen engulfed in flames and emitting smoke as a result of the successful operation.

