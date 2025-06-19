Billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship rocket exploded on a test stand. The moment of the detonation was broadcast live by the NSF media outlet.

The footage from the test spaceport in Starbase, Texas, shows a powerful explosion at one point in the upper part of the ship, completely blinding the camera.

Later, a column of flame is seen and explosions are heard, followed by a "mushroom" of smoke. Further, fire and thick smoke are recorded, in some places flashes are seen and further detonations are heard.

The hosts respond to the explosion with a terse "Wow!" Later, one of them says he's "shaking" and that the incident is "the craziest thing" he's ever seen.

Meanwhile, SpaceX reported that the ship, which was preparing for its 10th flight test, encountered a "serious malfunction."

The company noted that a safety zone was established around the site during the test, and no workers were injured.

The previous, ninth, test launch in May also ended with the Starship exploding, but then the accident occurred during the flight.