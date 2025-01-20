Explosions and air defense activity reported in Russia's Kazan – video

Explosions and air defense activity were reported in Kazan, Russia, as Ukrainian drones allegedly targeted a helicopter plant. Both Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels tracking the conflict have published photos and videos of the incident.

The Russian propaganda Telegram channel Mash reported that the air defense system engaged Ukrainian drones attempting to attack a helicopter plant in Kazan.

"Preliminarily, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched replicas of the Turkish 'Bayraktar'—the fixed-wing drone Liutyi, which they have already used to attack Tatarstan," the report stated.

The report mentioned that there were three waves of attacks, and air raid sirens were activated in some districts.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that one drone was allegedly destroyed over Tatarstan.

REFERENCE. The AN-196 "Liutyi" is a long-range Ukrainian kamikaze drone used by the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This drone is known for its attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and other strategic targets deep within Russian territory. The drone has a launch weight of 250-300 kg, a length of 4.4 meters, a warhead weight of 75 kg, and a flight range of 1,000 km. The cost of such a UAV is approximately $200,000.

On January 14, Ukraine conducted a repeat strike on Engels. Additionally, numerous other targets in 12 different regions of Russia were attacked that night, marking the most extensive strike on Russian territory since the start of the war.

In the early hours of January 16, drones were detected and explosions were heard in four regions of Russia.

On January 17, Russia reported a strike on an industrial facility in the town of Liudinovo, Kaluga Oblast.