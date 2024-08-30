The Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, has released footage showing the first moments after a Russian guided aerial bomb struck a 12-story building in Kharkiv's Industrialnyi District.

The video captures the direct hit of the enemy bomb on a residential entrance. Currently, at least three fatalities have been reported.

Russian terrorists also shelled the Nemyshlianskyi District, killing a child on a playground. In total, 28 people were injured across the city, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

