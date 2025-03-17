Reconnaissance scouts from the 47th Magura Separate Mechanized Brigade uncovered a workshop of Russia’s 155th Separate Marine Brigade, where the enemy was upgrading their armored vehicles, according to brigade posts on social media.

A HIMARS system from a partnering unit delivered a devastating strike, reducing the site to flames.

Magura hinted that Russian marines may have been present during the blast, noting their efforts to weld extra armor couldn’t shield them from the rockets’ wrath.

The target was locked in by a FlyEye 3.0 drone.

BACKGROUND: The U.S.-designed HIMARS, a lightweight rocket system mounted on a truck frame, carries six guided rockets or one ATACMS missile, offering pinpoint lethality since its late-1990s inception.

The a Polish-made FlyEye 3.0 drone, known for real-time video and autonomous flight since its 2021 debut. A small-sized tactical antenna is used with this UAV.

This strike adds to Ukraine’s recent HIMARS successes, like the February 16 torching of Russia’s $135 million Vityaz air defense system by the Black Forest brigade and the February 28 intelligence hit on a Russian command post in Kherson Oblast.