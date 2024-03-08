The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian electronic warfare system Zhitel with a HIMARS rocket artillery system, and the corresponding video was published by the Special Operations Forces (SSO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The soldiers reported that during reconnaissance in the Zaporizhzhia direction, operators of reconnaissance UAVs of the 3rd Separate Regiment of the SSO detected the R-330Zh Zhitel electronic warfare system.

The SSO operators accompanied the important target for some time and provided information to the rocket and artillery unit of the Defense Forces for further destruction.

As a result of the HIMARS strike the Zhitel complex and its crew were destroyed.

