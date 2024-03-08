Commander of Air Force: There was a combat operation against Russian aircraft 150 kilometers away

Oleshchuk said that among Russian pilots, "discussions" have begun that could lead to sabotage

Mykola Oleshchuk (Photo: screenshot from the video)

Combat operations against Russian aircraft at a distance of over 150 kilometers were reported by Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk on March 7 via Telegram.

The results of the strike are being verified, the Russians continue to attack the positions of the Defense Forces with guided aviation bombs but do not dare to fly close, according to him.

He stated that after significant losses – long-range radar detection aircraft A-50, as well as Su-34 and Su-35 fighters, the occupiers significantly reduced the number of strikes with KABs.

Oleshchuk said that there are still no AWACS aircraft in the Azov Sea, which reduces the enemy's capabilities in conducting radar reconnaissance.

The general also stated that among Russian pilots, "discussions" have begun about the command's decision to send them "to their deaths."

"Such conversations, and possibly even sabotage, will only increase during the performance of tasks when the Air Force of Ukraine receives more tools from its Western partners to protect our sky from air attacks," the military leader said.

