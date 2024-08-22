Russian war propaganda claims that the Ukrainian military destroyed the Conro Trader ferry at Port Kavkaz in Kuban, Russia.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Kremlin resources published a video showing the explosion and subsequent fire.

On August 22, enemy Telegram channels, citing sources in the Port Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, reported that an explosion occurred on one of the ferries loaded with railway fuel tankers.

Later, top Russian propagandists controlled by the Kremlin confirmed the hit on the ferry and published video from the scene.

"The fire on the ferry in the Kavkaz port after the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been assigned rank №3, and a fire train has been sent to the site," reported the Kuban operational headquarters.

REFERENCE Ferries play a key role in Crimea's logistics, as most large landing ships have been destroyed, and the Kerch Bridge has proved insufficiently effective. Many military cargoes are delivered to the peninsula by ferries, and fuel is transported exclusively in railway tankers on ferries. Ferries play a key role in Crimea's logistics, as most large landing ships have been destroyed, and the Kerch Bridge has proved insufficiently effective. Many military cargoes are delivered to the peninsula by ferries, and fuel is transported exclusively in railway tankers on ferries.

Read also: Ukrainian Air Force shows strikes on Russian bridges in Kursk Oblast – video