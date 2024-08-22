The Ukrainian Armed Forces are destroying Russian logistical connections in the Kursk Oblast, as reported by the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk, who published a video of the destruction of two bridges.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to him, tactical aviation pilots of the Air Force, together with other branches of the Defense Forces, are successfully striking the occupiers' logistical connections in the Kursk region.

"The video shows the result of aviation combat work with guided bombs on two bridge crossings," Oleshchuk wrote.

He noted that the strikes took place sometime after August 20.

Read also: Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian forces defending in civilian objects in Kursk Oblast – video