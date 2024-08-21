Ukrainian defenders have hit Russian military personnel in the Kursk region with precision-guided bombs, as the Russian forces began to actively use civilian facilities, said Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

He noted that after the Russian authorities announced the evacuation of civilians from the border areas, the Russian military began actively occupying civilian facilities in settlements to conduct defensive actions.

"We see everything, we know everything. Our precision-guided bombs will reach you anywhere!" Oleshchuk wrote.

The commander thanked the pilots of the tactical aviation of the Air Force for effective strikes on the places of concentration of the Russians, their equipment and positions.

Read also: Ukrainian forces control 1,263 sq km and 93 settlements in Kursk Oblast – map