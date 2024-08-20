Ukrainian forces control 1,263 sq km and 93 settlements in Kursk Oblast – map

Russians are building up groups and moving troops from other directions, says Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo from the Commander-in-Chief's Facebook)

Ukraine controls an area of 1,263 square kilometers and 93 settlements in the Kursk Oblast of Russia, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Syrskyi reported that in northern Ukraine, the Russians continue to shell settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, as well as carry out armed provocations and conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities.

To create a security zone, stop shelling from Russian territory on civilian objects in the Sumy Oblast, and get ahead of the occupiers, Ukrainian groupings "are conducting an offensive defense" in the Kursk sector, the Commander-in-Chief said.

During the offensive in the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces advanced 28 to 35 km into the Russian defense's depth, taking control of 1,263 sq km and 92 settlements.

At the same time, the Russians are conducting a maneuverable defense, trying to prevent further advance of Ukrainian units deeper into Russian territory. They are also building up their grouping and redeploying troops from other directions, Syrskyi noted.

The Commander-in-Chief added that further actions of the Ukrainian military in this area will depend on the development of the operational situation.

Syrskyi presented a map highlighting the areas under Ukrainian control in the Kursk Oblast. The map indicates that Ukrainian forces have advanced to Korenevka, which remains under Russian control in the west and have gained ground north of Sheptukhovka and Spalnoye in the east, both of which are now under Ukrainian control.

The distance from Sheptukhovka to Lgov (Kursk NPP) and the E38 highway leading directly to Kursk is 35 km by road.