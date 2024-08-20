Aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine strikes Russian targets in the Kursk sector every day, announced the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk and released a video of combat operations.

According to him, in the released footage, a Ukrainian fighter jet strikes the underground control point using an AASM Hammer guided air bomb. The video shows how fires broke out after the attack.

On Monday, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk showed the combat work of the Ukrainian military in Kursk Oblast.

In the video published by the Ground Forces commander, you can see the use of heavy equipment by the Ukrainian troops against the Russian forces. In addition, the drone footage shows a group of Russian prisoners of war moving under escort.

The Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast commenced on August 6, with Ukrainian authorities remaining officially silent about it for nearly a week. On August 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally acknowledged the operation.

On August 15, Ukraine established its first military command post in Kursk Oblast.

On August 16, army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had advanced one to three kilometers into Kursk Oblast.

On August 19, Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces controlled 92 settlements in Kursk Oblast.