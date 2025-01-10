Large-scale fire and detonation in Gatchina, Leningrad Oblast – video

A fire broke out at an industrial site in Gatchina, Leningrad Oblast, Russia on Friday, with reports of explosions and detonations, according to Russian propagandists and local media.

Russian Emergencies Ministry employees reported that a two-story brick building caught fire in an industrial zone, covering an area of 1,600 square meters. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Telegram channel Mash claimed that the fire occurred at an acetone production plant in Gatchina. Emergency services are on the scene and have recorded an acetone spill. The fire was assigned rank 2.

According to Shot, the fire in Gatchina took place on Industrialnaya Street. Locals reported hearing muffled explosions around 6:00 AM local time. Smoke from the fire is visible for several kilometers.

Residents reported hearing explosions before the fire and continuing detonations.

The Telegram channel ASTRA reported that the fire is near the Ingria Tech enterprise, which sells panel coatings and paint products. Also nearby are a fish processing and canning plant called Admiral and Gatchina SKK, which produces panels for residential and administrative buildings.

Gatchina relative to Ukraine on GoogleMaps

On January 4, long-range drones from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) traveled over 900 kilometers, reaching almost to St. Petersburg, and successfully struck the Ust-Luga terminal.

This terminal is one of the main export points for Russian oil, gas, coal, and other resources following the implementation of Western sanctions.