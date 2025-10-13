Ukrainian defenders thwarted another Russian offensive in the Dobropillia direction, reported command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Military units and subunits of the Airborne Forces group, UAVs of the Unmanned Systems Forces, soldiers of the 1st Corps of the Azov National Guard and servicemen of the assault regiments and battalions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted combat operations.

"The enemy, using units of three motorized rifle brigades and one marine brigade, conducted offensive actions with the use of military equipment, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense. In total, 17 armored combat vehicles and one tank were involved in the offensive," the command said.

However, the military added, the Russian offensive was thwarted due to coordinated actions of the units, precise drone strikes and effective firepower.

"As a result of the battle, one tank, 12 armored combat vehicles and about a hundred occupants were destroyed and wounded. The remnants of the enemy units retreated, suffering significant losses. The enemy was not successful. The situation remains under control," the Airborne Assault Forces said.