Russia tried to unblock its troops near Dobropillia, but retreated – Zelensky

The occupants were advancing in the area of Volodymyrivka, Shakhove and Sofiyivka, the President said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The Russians tried to unblock their troops in the area of Dobropillia in Donetsk region, but failed and retreated. This was announced at a briefing by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports the correspondent of LIGA.net.

According to him, on Friday, October 10, there were offensive actions by the Russian side. Zelensky names Volodymyrivka, Shakhove and Sofiyivka.

"They wanted to unblock their military. They suffered losses, retreated," the Head of State said, adding that the occupiers' losses in this area since the beginning of the counteroffensive operation of the Defense Forces have already amounted to almost 13,000 people.

Zelensky said that the occupiers' equipment was destroyed, and that the cleanup in Volodymyrivka and nearby is underway.

"And everything is absolutely clear there," the president said.

Map: DeepState