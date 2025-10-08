Zelenskyy: The enemy has received an order to storm at any cost, and the SBU is preparing new operations in Russia

Malyuk reported to the president on the order for the Russians to assault at any cost and the success of long-range strikes with domestic weapons

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian troops had been ordered to storm Ukrainian positions at any cost. As a result, the number of occupiers' casualties on the battlefield has increased, he said after a report by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk .

"Our SBU soldiers alone and in the Pokrovsk sector alone are now destroying more than 100 occupants a day, and this is without taking into account the results of the actions of soldiers of other components of the Defense and Security Forces. In general, over the past month, the soldiers of the SBU Special Operations Center "A" eliminated 3028 occupants – we have the appropriate verification for each of them," the President said .

In addition, the SBU continues to work to destroy Russian agent networks. Zelenskyy approves operations aimed at reducing Russia's military potential.

Malyuk also reported on the results of long-range strikes by the SBU. Ukrainian long-range missile drones are the most effective. There are also "significant results" in destroying Russian air defense systems.