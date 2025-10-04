Defense forces stabilize situation near Yampil in the Liman sector – Syrskyi

In Yampil, the military are searching for and destroying the remnants of the Russian subversive reconnaissance group that managed to infiltrate

The situation in the area of Yampil, Donetsk region, has been stabilized, and the remnants of the Russian occupation forces are being identified and destroyed. This was reported to by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi .

"Units of the Special Operations Forces, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine are conducting strike and search operations in the village to identify and destroy the remnants of enemy sabotage groups," he said .

In the Dobropole sector, the military is increasing the effectiveness of hitting Russian army amassing sites and destroying enemy logistics. Over the last day, the total losses of the occupiers in this section of the frontline amounted to 47 people, 32 of whom were killed.

In total, since the beginning of the counteroffensive operation in the direction of Dobropillia, the enemy has lost about 3,520 people, including 1988 soldiers. In addition, 991 units of enemy weapons and military equipment were damaged or destroyed.

"Together with local commanders, I analyzed the details of the operational situation and proposals to improve the efficiency of combat work of our formations, units, subdivisions," summarized the chief.