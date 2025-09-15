Russians disguised as civilians and tried to infiltrate into Yampil – they were neutralized

The invaders used local residents as human shields when they were hiding in the village, according to the 11th building

The Russian occupier (Illustrative photo: resource of the invaders)

Russians disguised as civilians tried to infiltrate the town of Yampil, Donetsk region, but were detected and neutralized, reported 11th Army Corps.

"Russian occupants have once again resorted to a gross violation of international humanitarian law. The enemy in civilian clothes, disguised as civilians, tried to infiltrate the village of Yampil and conduct sabotage activities in the rear of the Defense Forces. Separate groups of the enemy were hiding in private houses, basements and other buildings, using local residents as human shields," the military said.

According to them, the units of the 11th Corps conducted a set of anti-terrorist measures that helped detect, block and neutralize the Russians.

The command notes that Yampil and the surrounding areas are currently under full control of Ukrainian defenders: "The enemy failed to achieve any tactical results, all its attempts to conduct reconnaissance and sabotage activities in the settlement were thwarted."

At the same time, the military added that the occupiers are trying to find ways to infiltrate in small groups, using natural conditions and the presence of civilian buildings.

"The situation is being monitored, and measures to counter such actions are being strengthened," the 11th Corps summarized.

Earlier, about the infiltration of occupiers in civilian clothes into Yampil said Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate. Around 19:00, experts wrote that the occupiers managed to run into the village, but the Defense Forces "immediately began hunting them down."

"The enemy is hiding in houses, basements, cellars, etc.," analysts pointed out.

They noted that the military's work on the invaders was hampered by civilians who had not evacuated, and that the Russians were taking advantage of this to hide in houses.

Collage: Deepstate

"We are monitoring the situation, as the enemy has been spotted repeatedly in the area of Yampil, in particular, and they have found a place to get to the village, so we should expect an increase in activity in the direction of the settlement they aim to capture, knowing its importance and criticality for all positions east of it. Currently, active fighting is ongoing in the village," Deepstate stated.

According to them, part of Yampil is in the "gray zone". Updates on the project map appear with a delay.

Yampil is located about 17 kilometers northeast of Sloviansk.

Map: Deepstate (Yampil – white mark, circled in red)

Previously, analysts reported that the occupiers use tactics of disguising themselves in civilian clothes in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region.