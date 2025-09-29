Siberia: From now on, Ukrainian weapons and army will get any military facilities in Russia

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

Ukrainian weapons and army will now be able to reach any military facilities in Russia. About said minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga at the Warsaw Security Forum.

The diplomat, commenting on the words of the US Special Representative Keith Kellogg that Donald Trump authorized Ukraine's long-range strikes against Russia, noted that the aggressor country should clearly realize that there will be no safe place today and in the future.

Read also The US is considering selling Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. How these missiles work

"We have already proved the power of Ukrainian weapons," emphasized Sybiga.

The day before, Kellogg said that Trump authorizes long-range strikes on Russia, although the Pentagon had not previously granted Ukraine the authority to do so "from time to time."

on September 29, it became known that the Defense Forces hit with Neptune missiles the Russian enterprise Electrodetal in the Bryansk region.

The flight range was over 240 kilometers.