Now it's a full division. Ukrainian Navy replenished with new landing boats: photos, video

The Ukrainian Navy has received Combat Boat 90 fast maneuverable amphibious assault boats from Sweden and Norway. This was reported to by Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa .

He emphasized that such boats are already in service with the Ukrainian Navy, and now there are even more of them – a full division has been formed on the basis of this equipment (in the Ukrainian Navy, a division of boats usually consists of 4-6 units, and in NATO countries – of 4-8 units. – Ed.).

According to him, CB90s are among the "best in the world" and are used in many countries, including NATO member states. They are fast, maneuverable and reliable. They are designed to perform a variety of tasks: from amphibious assault and coastal defense to patrolling and protecting civilian shipping.

The boats are equipped in accordance with the requirements of modern warfare at sea, and the crews have been fully trained to effectively use all the capabilities of the equipment.

Neizhpapa added that the delivery of this equipment is another result of joint work within the framework of the Ukrainian Maritime Capabilities Coalition, created to strengthen the capabilities of the Navy.

Combat Boat 90 (Photo: Navy)

