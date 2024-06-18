The Russian governor of Rostov Oblast, Vasily Golubev, reported an alleged drone attack on the region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that a tank with petroleum products caught fire.

The Russian governor said that in Azov, as a result of the drone attack, tanks with oil products were damaged, but there were allegedly no casualties.

Azov is a town in the south of Russia, located near Rostov-on-Don.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry reported that it is extinguishing a fire in a tank with petroleum products, where 5,000 cubic meters are burning.

The department allegedly sent a fire train to the scene of the blaze, and 73 specialists and 21 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing it.

As of 8:05 a.m. EEST, the fire is still being extinguished, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia said – 3,200 cubic meters are on fire, 200 specialists and 49 pieces of equipment were already working at the site.

It is currently unknown what actually caused the fire. In times of war, Russians can resort to disinformation.

Russian propagandists said that on the afternoon of June 2, an explosion rang out near the Lukoil oil refinery in the town of Ukhta of the Republic of Komi. Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations published a photo of the damaged tank and reported fatalities.