On Thursday, May 9, a drone of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) struck a record-breaking long-range attack on a Russian oil refinery in Bashkortostan, a source in the Security and Defense Forces told LIGA.net.

Russian social media outlets posted footage from the scene.

Following the information about the nighttime attack by SBU drones on oil transshipment depots in Krasnodar Krai, LIGA.net's source reported another strike by the Ukrainian special service.

It was a "historical record" in terms of range – the drone covered a distance of 1,500 kilometers.

The long-range drone "visited" the Republic of Bashkortostan, where it hit the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat refinery. The drone hit the catalytic cracking unit.

The source said that this plant is one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical production complexes. It specializes in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, and other types of petroleum products.

The strike occurred at around 11:00 a.m. Kyiv time and a fire broke out at the site. According to local authorities, there were no casualties.