An explosion was heard in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, with local Telegram channels linking it to the burning and subsequent crash of a Russian plane.

Law enforcement agencies suggest that Russian air defense may have shot it down.

The explosion occurred around 17:00 Kyiv time, according to eyewitnesses.

Afterward, videos began to appear online showing an allegedly downed plane and a pilot ejecting. Several propaganda Telegram channels claim that the aircraft was Russian.

The VChK-OGPU channel, associated with Russian law enforcement, says that the airplane was likely shot down by Russian air defense.

A LIGA.net interlocutor in the Air Force stated that the information is being clarified and an official announcement will be made later.

