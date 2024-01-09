On January 6, Russian forces targeted a hospital in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, during surgery. United24 Media shared a video created by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

U24 reports that the occupiers' strike broke windows and damaged the medical facility.

Patients and medical staff, although affected by glass fragments, managed to evacuate the building.

On the night of January 6, the Russians launched missiles from the S-300 system in the Pokrovsk Raion. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported 11 casualties, including five children, as a result of the occupiers' attack.