Rescue workers have concluded their efforts following Russia's large-scale strike on Ukraine, which resulted in the deaths of seven people and left 47 others injured, including four children, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Specialists had finished work at all sites after the morning Russian strike and had also completed the demolition of damaged structures of a five-story building in Lutsk, the State Emergency Service reported.

The occupiers' attack on Ukraine killed seven people (two died in the hospital) and injured 47 people, including four children born in 2014, 2017, and 2024.

Rescuers extinguished a total of 22 fires, saved two individuals, and mobilized around 740 specialists and 176 pieces of equipment to manage the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Photo: DSNS

