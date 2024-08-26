Ukraine forces shoot down 102 missiles and 99 drones - list

Several drones were locationally lost on Ukrainian territory, while two others crossed the border into Belarus, reports Air Force Commander

Russians carried out the most massive air attack on Ukraine - Defense Forces shot down 102 out of 127 missiles and 99 out of 109 occupiers' drones, as reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

He called this Russian attack the most massive.

On the night of August 26, the invaders launched a massive combined attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure facilities, in particular the state fuel and energy sector, using various types of air, ground and sea-based missiles, the military official reported.

In total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 127 occupier missiles and 109 drones - defenders managed to shoot down 102 and 99 units respectively:

→ One Kinzhal aeroballistic missile out of three was launched by Russians from Ryazan and Lipetsk regions of the Russian Federation;

→ One Iskander-M or KN-23 (North Korean production) missile out of six was launched from Kursk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation and from temporarily occupied Crimea;

→ One Kh-22 missile out of three was launched from the Voronezh region;

→ A total of 99 guided missiles were launched, including Kh-101, Kalibr, and Kh-59/69 types. Specifically, 77 Kh-101 missiles were fired from Tu-95MS aircraft based in the Volgograd region and the Caspian Sea area. Additionally, 28 Kalibr missiles were launched from surface and submarine platforms in the eastern Black Sea. Lastly, 10 Kh-59/69 missiles were deployed from Su-57 and Su-34 aircraft operating in the Belgorod region and near the occupied Mariupol area.

→ 99 Shahed drones out of 109 were launched from launch sites in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Yeysk in Russia and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by all available Ukrainian weapons and equipment - aviation, air defense missile troops of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and electronic warfare units, the commander noted.

At the same time, several drones were locationally lost on the territory of Ukraine, and two more crossed the border with Belarus, Oleshchuk added.

