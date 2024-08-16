On August 16, the Air Force showed footage of a strike on a bridge in Russia's Kursk Oblast.



The video was released by Air Force Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk.

Earlier, Russian propagandists complained that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had allegedly destroyed a bridge over the Seim River, which is important for the Russian occupiers' logistics.

Oleshchuk wrote that Ukrainian aviation actively participates in combat operations in the Kursk area.

"Ukrainian pilots are striking enemy strongholds, equipment concentrations, as well as logistical centers and supply routes with high-precision strikes," the Air Force commander noted.

He did not disclose the precise location of the attack. Nonetheless, earlier that day, Russian propaganda outlets claimed that Ukrainian forces had allegedly destroyed a bridge over the Seim River near Glushkovo in Kursk Oblast, a key logistics route in the region.

