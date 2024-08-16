Russia temporarily blocks traffic on Crimean Bridge, reports attack as explosions ring out – video

Local channels reported on the probable strike on Mount Mithridat in Kerch

Crimean Bridge. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA)

Overnight, explosions rocked the occupied Crimea, and the occupation "authorities" blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge. In the morning, Russia claimed the "repulsion of Ukrainian drones", a number of Telegram channels reported and published corresponding videos. The video contains profanities.

According to the Telegram channel Crimean Wund, the explosions were heard around 3:30 a.m. The so-called governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev reported that air defense forces were operating in Sevastopol.

Local channels reported a probable strike of the Mithridat mountain in Kerch, where the Pantsir-S1 missile complex is allegedly located. Helicopters were also patrolling over Crimea.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was opened only around 7:00 a.m., local mass media claimed. Long queues had formed on both sides at the car entrances.

In the morning, the Sevastopol gauleiter said that no civilian object was damaged. At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the alleged destruction of five drones over the Black Sea and two unmanned boats in the Black Sea.

Overnight on July 25, the Defense Forces launched a missile attack on the Saky military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Satellites recorded the consequences of a missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Saky airfield in occupied Crimea.

Overnight on August 1, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. The city's occupation authorities are complaining about a part of a missile falling on the roof.