Russian propaganda sources claimed a strike on Kurchatov in the Kursk region, linking it to an alleged attack on the local nuclear power plant. No one targeted the plant, as there is "no point" in doing so, responded Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Russians simultaneously claimed both an airstrike and a supposed missile attack on Kurchatov.

Some of the invaders' sources claimed that the strike allegedly occurred about 5 kilometers from the nuclear power plant, where a fire broke out.

Later, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the NSDC responded, noting that the Russians spread false information about a strike on the Kursk NPP using HIMARS.

"Of course, no one targeted the nuclear plant, there is no reason to. The Russians are showing some fire in Kurchatov, and the video shows an explosion on the ground. What does this have to do with the nuclear plant? It's far away," Kovalenko wrote.

He added that there is "no connection" between this incident and any attack on the Kursk NPP.

Kursk Governor Alexei Smirnov claimed that a Ukrainian drone was supposedly neutralized by electronic warfare in the Kurchatov area, resulting in explosions in a farm building unrelated to the Kursk nuclear power plant.

The distance from Kurchatov to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces is about 40 kilometers.