Kursk NPP: Ukraine unlikely to capture station, says ex-General Staff spokesperson Seleznyov

Kursk NPP (Photo by Dmitriy 92)

The Ukrainian army is unlikely to try to take control of the Kursk NPP due to its distance and the "absolute dominance" of Russian aviation at such a distance, Vladyslav Seleznyov, former spokesman for the General Staff (2014-2017), said in an interview with LIGA.net.

"I maintain that our army is unlikely to try to take control of the Kursk NPP. Firstly, it's 90 kilometers away. Secondly, the absolute dominance of Russian aviation at such distances will not allow us to ensure stable logistics and develop the army's successful actions in the Kursk Oblast," he stated.

He believes that Ukrainian troops are currently essentially entrenching themselves in new lines and positions, creating engineering fortifications.

In his opinion, under such conditions, the defenders will be able to conduct defensive operations "for some time."

"But again, who can guarantee that the same misfortune for the Russian occupiers won't happen in other sections of the Russian-Ukrainian border?" Seleznyov concluded.

Ukraine officially does not comment on events in the Russian border region.

