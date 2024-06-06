A special unit of the ninth department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense near the shores of the temporarily occupied Crimea made a successful attack on the Russian raid tug project 498 Saturn or Proteus on Thursday, according to the video published by Defense Intelligence.

As a result of the operation in the water area of Lake Panske, another Russian vessel was destroyed.



The DIU stressed that the devastating fire engagement was inflicted after the successful breakthrough of the line of Russian defensive barriers in the Black Sea water area.

On May 30, the Ukrainian military intelligence hit four Russian boats KS-701 Tunets with Magura V5 drones. Two of them were destroyed.

On May 6, the DIU reported that a Magura V5 marine drone had hit a Russian speedboat in the area of Vuzka Bay in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The destroyed Russian high-speed boat of the Mangust project was valued at more than 120 million rubles ($1.4 million).