Ukraine's Security Service has hit a Russian Il-38N maritime reconnaissance aircraft before it blew up a submarine in Novorossiysk. Details of preparations for the operation opened in the SBU.

According to the service, one of the key stages of this special operation was the disabling of a Russian anti-submarine aircraft that could have prevented the enemy submarine from being hit.

The modernized aircraft was hit at the Yeysk airbase by the forces of the 13th Directorate of the SBU Military Counterintelligence Department. A modern drone with a surface-to-air warhead equipped with 2,000 downward-firing warheads was used.

"The explosion took place directly above the compartment with the main equipment and radars, and damaged the engine," the SBU emphasized.

This aircraft is designed for maritime reconnaissance, submarine search, control of waters, installation of minefields and torpedo strikes. It countered the work of the SBU's maritime drones. The estimated cost of the aircraft is about $24 million.

The SBU noted that the Russians had only one aircraft of this class in the Black Sea, which was capable of detecting the Sub Sea Baby underwater drone. The disabling of the aircraft ensured the success of the main part of the operation – the detonation of the Warsaw submarine.

"The published footage of the successful attack on the Russian plane clearly demonstrates the real level of protection of enemy strategic facilities, which differs significantly from internal reports and public statements of the Russian Defense Ministry," the SBU said.