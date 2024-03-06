The Security Service of Ukraine has tested new Sea Baby surface drones that were manufactured thanks to a large-scale volunteer fundraising in 2024.

These sea drones differ from previous ones in both appearance and characteristics.

"The first sample in this batch, which the SBU showed during testing, was named 'Avdiivka.' It differs from the previous generation, including in appearance. The Sea Baby 2024 release is a drone of the new generation, which is improved and even more deadly for the enemy," the video caption reads.

It is said that "Avdiivka," like other drones, will undergo a full cycle of sea trials. The SBU development team will adapt the latest onboard weapons, specially designed and manufactured for use on multifunctional platforms such as Sea Baby.

"The new SeaBaby 2024 has improved technical characteristics, greater combat, and maneuverability. It can deliver almost a ton of explosives over a thousand kilometers. The SBU designed this drone as a universal platform on which different weapons will be placed," said SBU Brigadier General with the callsign "Hunter."

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

